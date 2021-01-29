  1. Home
Pictogram

Customize macOS app icons with ease

User Experience
Pictogram makes it easy to use custom app icons on your Mac. It even preserves your custom icons after your apps update themselves. Requires macOS 11.0 or newer.
Chenghao Mou
Hunter
A perfect companion app for https://macosicons.com/
