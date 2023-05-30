Products
Pictioner

Test your wits against GPT-4 in a fun art guessing game!

Pictioner is a fun guessing game where users need to guess what GPT draws on the canvas within three tries. Users proceed to next rounds as they keep guessing things right or are eliminated when they get a guess wrong. Be ready for endless fun!
Launched in
Kids
Artificial Intelligence
Games
 by
Pictioner
Remotebase
About this launch
was hunted by
Priyankar Kumar
in Kids, Artificial Intelligence, Games. Made by
Priyankar Kumar
. Featured on May 31st, 2023.
