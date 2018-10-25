Log InSign up
Pictar Pro

DSLR attachment for your smartphone

DSLR your smartphone with Pictar Pro!

The new Pictar Pro doesn’t just make your phone feel like a real camera - it enables you to add dozens of features and controls . Funded with Kickstarter in less than 2 hours, Pictar Pro unlocks possibilities on the smartphone camera to take control and get the best quality video and photography.

The Pictar Pro gives your smartphone physical dials, add-on viewfinderMiggo has launched the latest in its line of camera grips for smartphones with the Pictar Pro, a model that offers users enhanced handling and access to hidden features of their phones, as well as an optional viewfinder for shooting in bright conditions.
DPReview
Pictar Pro Turns Smartphones Into DSLRs With Viewfinder, Extra Battery | Digital TrendsThe Pictar Pro gives smartphones more of the controls that a real camera has, including a viewfinder, dials, zoom toggle, shutter button, and a large grip. Miggo has added a battery and a handful of new features to the latest version while still using the same unique way to connect to the smartphone.
Digital TrendsHillary Grigonis
Pictar Pro Announced - Advanced Camera Controls for Your Smartphone | cinema5DBack in 2016 Miggo, an Israeli company, introduced the Pictar One. A hardware device for controlling and enhancing the iPhone's photo and video abilities. Now, a little over two years after their first campaign, Miggo are back on Kickstarter with a new and improved version of their neat device: The Pictar Pro.
cinema5D
Pictar Pro is a Grip that Gives iPhones and Androids DSLR-Like ControlsMiggo has just announced the Pictar Pro, a device the company calls "the world's most advanced camera grip for iPhones and Androids." The add-on is designed to give your phone DSLR-like controls. A follow-up to the original Pictar grip announced in 2016, the Pictar Pro adds new features that built upon its predecessor.
PetaPixel

Reviews

1490049
1492391
1492493
 
    Neriad Hakak
    Pros: 

    Wireless phone charging, 9 shooting modes, ViewFinder, Cold Shoe Mount, Tripod Connector and a real camera grip.

    Cons: 

    I haven't found yet.

    From the magazines to Instagram, more and more photographers are using smartphones as their primary cameras. And with good reason: today's smartphone cameras really are that awesome. Problem is, phones are made for the mass public, and so, they’re limited on the advanced features that give you more control.

    Pictar Pro bridges the gap between a phone's power and camera's usability with a wide set of physical controls and software features. The cherry on top is the phenomenal user experience: a pleasure-to-touch polished metal grip and an unmatched front-loaded intuitive user interface.

    Neriad Hakak has used this product for one month.
    Ohad Cohen
    Pros: 

    Easy to use and has good app

    Cons: 

    Not for all android

    You can zoom on selfi mode

    Ohad Cohen has used this product for one year.
Andreas Duess@andreasduess · CCO, Nourish Food Marketing
I honestly do not understand this product. It makes a small and nimble phone large and bulky, all without changing the actual, possible, output quality. Just use an app that creates manual access and you'll get the same benefits for a fraction of the price.
Doron Kasmi@doron_kasmi
WOW! This gadget looks a game changer in the photography world! Waiting to see it live. Where can i buy it?
Neriad HakakHunter@neriad_hakak
Hey @doron_kasmi, thx for the feedback! The Pictar Pro is live now on Kickstarter - http://bit.ly/PictarPro
Guy Sprukt@guy_sprukt
Nice one!!!
Ohad Cohen@ohad_cohen3
Perfect for travelers
Fraser Smith@frassmith · Software Developer, Shanghai, China
The only DSLR feature that I can see this adding to a phone is bulkiness, and, depending on DSLR, ugliness.
