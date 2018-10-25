DSLR your smartphone with Pictar Pro!
The new Pictar Pro doesn’t just make your phone feel like a real camera - it enables you to add dozens of features and controls . Funded with Kickstarter in less than 2 hours, Pictar Pro unlocks possibilities on the smartphone camera to take control and get the best quality video and photography.
Reviews
- Pros:
Wireless phone charging, 9 shooting modes, ViewFinder, Cold Shoe Mount, Tripod Connector and a real camera grip.Cons:
I haven't found yet.
From the magazines to Instagram, more and more photographers are using smartphones as their primary cameras. And with good reason: today's smartphone cameras really are that awesome. Problem is, phones are made for the mass public, and so, they’re limited on the advanced features that give you more control.
Pictar Pro bridges the gap between a phone's power and camera's usability with a wide set of physical controls and software features. The cherry on top is the phenomenal user experience: a pleasure-to-touch polished metal grip and an unmatched front-loaded intuitive user interface.Neriad Hakak has used this product for one month.
- Pros:
Easy to use and has good appCons:
Not for all android
You can zoom on selfi modeOhad Cohen has used this product for one year.