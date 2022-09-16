Products
Home
→
Product
→
Picssy
Picssy
Shared photo albums within your friend groups
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A fast way of photo sharing in your friend group. We make it easy for you to upload, view, and download photos taken across various devices within your social circle. Use the Picssy app at social gatherings, parties, weddings, school events, etc.
Launched in
iOS
by
Picssy
Maven
A marketplace for cohort-based courses led by experts
About this launch
Picssy
A shared photo album within your friend group
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Picssy by
Picssy
was hunted by
Yashvardhan Khaitan
in
iOS
. Made by
Yashvardhan Khaitan
. Featured on September 22nd, 2022.
Picssy
is not rated yet. This is Picssy's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
3
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#113
Report