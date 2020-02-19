  1. Home
  2.  → Picsell.ia

Picsell.ia

Annotate datasets smarter, 10x faster & cheaper.

Picsell.ia, the french image annotation platform designed to simplify and speed up your custom Dataset creation.
Eliminate friction by using smart annotation tools, pre-trained model, collaboration, project management and review in one single place.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Pierre-Nicolas TIFFREAU
Pierre-Nicolas TIFFREAU
Very interesting subscription plan compared to other annotation platforms. Also really nice UX
UpvoteShare