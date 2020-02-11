  1. Home
Selects the best picture for your dating profile

Ever wondered which of your photos will bring you the most matches in your dating app? We did, so we created Picsel – web app where people help you select the best profile picture. Eventually we all got a girlfriend (true story). Now it’s your turn!
Matyas Lustig
Hello, Product Hunters! Three developers here delighted to share Picsel with you! Over the course of a weekend and five pizzas, we solved our own problem of picking the best picture for a dating profile. How does it work? ✔️ Vote on others’ pictures ✔️ Upload your own pair of pictures ✔️ See which one gets more love We would love to hear what you think! ❤️ Matyas PS: If you feel like it, we would highly appreciate your feedback: https://matyaslustig.typeform.co...
Abadesi
@matyaslustig this is fun, have you considered using an OAuth log in with Facebook or something else so you can verify identities and stop folks from uploading others' pictures?
