Discussion
Matyas Lustig
Maker
Hello, Product Hunters! Three developers here delighted to share Picsel with you! Over the course of a weekend and five pizzas, we solved our own problem of picking the best picture for a dating profile. How does it work? ✔️ Vote on others’ pictures ✔️ Upload your own pair of pictures ✔️ See which one gets more love We would love to hear what you think! ❤️ Matyas PS: If you feel like it, we would highly appreciate your feedback: https://matyaslustig.typeform.co...
@matyaslustig this is fun, have you considered using an OAuth log in with Facebook or something else so you can verify identities and stop folks from uploading others' pictures?
