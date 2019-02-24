PicoPlanner

This School Planner app allows you to use a photo as a reminder instead of typing out all the details of the task you want to schedule. This makes setting reminders much faster and easier.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
scienceblockMaker@sciencebl0ck · Im an android app developer
I created this app because many people in my class requested it. I'm in the 6th form and keeping track of all the homework we are set can be very challenging to this makes both my life and the lives of my classmates a lot easier.
Upvote Share·