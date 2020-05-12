  1. Home
The farm in your palm that self-waters and illuminates!

🌱 Pico makes growing easy and fun. For those who never owned a plant, killed dozens, or watched their ghost orchids flower. Pico self-waters your plants, and lights even the darkest corners with its powerful LEDs. Get your fingers dirty and #GrowFromHome.
Pico indoor garden with telescopic LED grow lights - Geeky GadgetsDuring these uncertain times it's always good to have fresh fruit, vegetables and herbs within easy reach. If you are not lucky enough to have an ...
35 At-Home Gardening SolutionsThese at-home gardening solutions range from compact indoor garden pods to luxe garden hose kits. While those with an outdoor backyard are sure to fall in love with Garden Glory's products -- ranging from a metallic gardening glove line to a Rusty Leopard garden hose with Millennial Pink and animal print accents -- those limited to a balcony can invest in the 'greensens' Smart Houseplant Sensor that is ideal for at-home herb and vegetables cultivation.
Ultra-Compact Indoor Garden PodsThe 'PICO' mini indoor gardens are a cleverly solution for urbanites who are looking for a way to cultivate their own produce from the comfort of home without the need for large devices or their own outdoor space.
Hey Product Hunters! Arun here, founder of AltiFarm and creator of the Pico planter. I’m super excited to be back here again! After our Altifarm and Herbstation projects were successfully delivered, we collected feedback from thousands of backers that wanted something smaller and more portable. A plant pot they could fit anywhere. One that made it just as easy to grow plants as our other bigger setups. So we took what we had, spent a year redesigning everything from the ground up—and created Pico! Pico features the same self-watering mechanism, and 4 powerful OSRAM LEDs that cover the spectrum of light that a plant needs. With its telescopic arm, it can help plants grow up to 5x faster. And with its small form and multiple hanging options, you can place it anywhere from your desk to magnetically attaching it to your fridge. We want to help people grow their own plants. To teach the patience and joy of plant parenting to children. To free you from the worries of watering. And to give you the opportunity to serve every meal with your own freshly picked homegrown herbs. I’m happy to answer any questions, gather more suggestions, and invite you to join our #GrowFromHome movement!
Backed the 3-pack version! I am a serial plant killer
@narek_vardanyan Awesome, thanks for supporting :)
Such a nice idea :)
@mushgev Thank you Mushegh!
