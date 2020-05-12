35 At-Home Gardening Solutions These at-home gardening solutions range from compact indoor garden pods to luxe garden hose kits. While those with an outdoor backyard are sure to fall in love with Garden Glory's products -- ranging from a metallic gardening glove line to a Rusty Leopard garden hose with Millennial Pink and animal print accents -- those limited to a balcony can invest in the 'greensens' Smart Houseplant Sensor that is ideal for at-home herb and vegetables cultivation.