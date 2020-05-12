Discussion
Arun Raj
Maker
Hey Product Hunters! Arun here, founder of AltiFarm and creator of the Pico planter. I’m super excited to be back here again! After our Altifarm and Herbstation projects were successfully delivered, we collected feedback from thousands of backers that wanted something smaller and more portable. A plant pot they could fit anywhere. One that made it just as easy to grow plants as our other bigger setups. So we took what we had, spent a year redesigning everything from the ground up—and created Pico! Pico features the same self-watering mechanism, and 4 powerful OSRAM LEDs that cover the spectrum of light that a plant needs. With its telescopic arm, it can help plants grow up to 5x faster. And with its small form and multiple hanging options, you can place it anywhere from your desk to magnetically attaching it to your fridge. We want to help people grow their own plants. To teach the patience and joy of plant parenting to children. To free you from the worries of watering. And to give you the opportunity to serve every meal with your own freshly picked homegrown herbs. I’m happy to answer any questions, gather more suggestions, and invite you to join our #GrowFromHome movement!
Backed the 3-pack version! I am a serial plant killer
Maker
@narek_vardanyan Awesome, thanks for supporting :)
Such a nice idea :)