Hey Product Hunt! I'm excited for you all to check out Picme, the picture message dating app! *WHY I BUILT PICME* I had used other dating apps out there and noticed that the only thing I enjoyed about them was the swiping. Text conversations are boring and drag on, girls ghost you if you're not entertaining enough, and you're stuck swiping more than actually having fun with your matches. From a guys's perspective, it can be hard to carry on an interesting conversation on a dating app without being ghosted and ignored. From a woman's side of things, meeting and talking to new people can be scary. Women want to know more about a man's personality before meeting them in person. That's when I hatched the idea for Picme! Guys can be more interesting and unique, while girls can get a feel for the type of guy she matches with and his personality. *OUR FEATURES* - Filter matches for Age, Distance, Gender & Ethnicity - Send & Receive Picture Messages - Preview who likes you already *NEXT STEPS* We are hoping to add the following features within the next few months: - See who viewed your profile - View profiles by who was online most recently - Add filters and lenses to picture messages Come check out Picme and let me know what you think! - Nikos D.
