Home
→
Product
→
Piclinq
Piclinq
Direct links from Instagram and TikTok using online QR codes
Visit
Upvote 2
15% Off Starter Plan
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Share direct links from your posts and reels without having to ask people to search for a specific link in your link in the bio. Just add a piclinq online QR code and your followers can scan the code by taking a screenshot.
Launched in
Marketing
,
E-Commerce
by
Piclinq
About this launch
Piclinq
Direct links from Instagram and TikTok using online QR codes
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Piclinq by
Piclinq
was hunted by
Frank Fernandez
in
Marketing
,
E-Commerce
. Made by
Frank Fernandez
. Featured on September 30th, 2022.
Piclinq
is not rated yet. This is Piclinq's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#205
Report