Ask
Ship
Makers
Jobs
Events
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Picky Food
Picky Food
Be less picky about where to eat
Android
Maps
Don't know what to eat? Restaurant ideas clashing? Is everybody saying "I don't know."? This app will turn "I don't know" into "I DO KNOW!" Try Picky Food to help you make a decision on where to eat.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
7 minutes ago
Reviews
Would you recommend Picky Food to a friend?
0
0
0
Discussion
Joshua Kidd
Maker
I made this because family has problems figuring out what to eat when everyone's in town. They suggested I make this app, so I did.
Upvote
Share
13 hours ago
Send