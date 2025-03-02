Launches
pickupnote
Capture your music memories. Anytime. Anywhere.
Visit
Upvote 56
pickupnote makes it easy to record music thoughts and reviews. Link your notes directly to songs from Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. Capture inspirations or deep reflections—pickupnote is your private space for every listening memory.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Music
•
Spotify
•
Apple
Follow
56
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
. Featured on March 3rd, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is pickupnote's first launch.