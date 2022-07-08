Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Piano Trainer
Ranked #3 for today
Piano Trainer
Memorize piano scales and chords with ease
Visit
Upvote 16
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Learn the piano at your own pace using your MIDI keyboard Quiz mode will test your knowledge on the circle of fifths and your key recognition. Practice mode will help you practice scales, chords and fifths!
Launched in
Music
,
Education
,
GitHub
+1 by
Piano Trainer
Lemon.io
Ad
Hire vetted developers for affordable rates
About this launch
Piano Trainer
Memorize piano scales and chords with ease
0
reviews
16
followers
Follow for updates
Piano Trainer by
Piano Trainer
was hunted by
Zane Helton
in
Music
,
Education
,
GitHub
. Made by
Zane Helton
. Featured on July 9th, 2022.
Piano Trainer
is not rated yet. This is Piano Trainer's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
1
Daily rank
#3
Weekly rank
#106
Report