Piano Moon provides a user-friendly interface for practicing songs and games on your piano that is connected to your laptop, desktop, or mobile device via MIDI. Features include measure highlights, tempo control, hand selection, measure-by-measure feedback.
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thanks for checking out our launch. We're in the process of adding more content, games, and exciting new features.
We'd love feedback on experience, suggestions for additional content or features, etc."