PIANITY
PIANITY
Everyone can listen to music, only one can own it
Pianity is a music NFT platform where musicians and their community gather to create, share, trade and collect limited-edition songs.
Music
Fintech
Tech
PIANITY
About this launch
PIANITY
Everyone can listen to music. Only one can own it
PIANITY by
PIANITY
M.M
Music
Fintech
Tech
Kevin Primicerio
Simon De Kinkelin
Lancelot Owczarczak
Sam Williams
Rand Hindi
Featured on October 29th, 2022.
PIANITY
is not rated yet. This is PIANITY's first launch.
