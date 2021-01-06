  1. Home
Pi-hole Remote

A fully featured remote app for your Pi-hole.

iPhone
iPad
Apple Watch
+ 3
Pi-hole Remote lets you quickly enable/disable your Pi-hole, as well as add domains to your whitelist/blacklist. View queries made on your network in real-time and view advanced statistics such as top domains, top clients, and cache size.
Megan WafflesStartup Solutions Architect
Very impressed :-)
