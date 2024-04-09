Launches
PI.FYI by Perfectly Imperfect
PI.FYI by Perfectly Imperfect
a social network for taste
A new kind of "social network" built by the popular newsletter, Perfectly Imperfect.
Share + ask for recommendations, Bookmark + add to lists, Customize your profile, Follow friends, and more.
Read about us in The New York Times, The Verge, NPR, Vanity Fair.
Music
Movies
Social Network
Tyler Bainbridge
Featured on April 11th, 2024.
