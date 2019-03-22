Treating physical pain is difficult, expensive, and time-consuming.
* Phyxable makes the process simple and affordable
* Our solutions are evidence-led and clinically-sound
* Access our content anywhere, anytime
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Joseph FungHunterPro@josephfung · Co-Founder & CEO @ Kiite
There are a ton of health & fitness video apps out there, but the research behind Phyxable is super impressive. The clinical background behind this team is exactly what's needed for this kind of app!
Upvote Share·