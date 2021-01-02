Physique AI (Android & iOS)
Vignesh Prabhu
MakerCo-founder, Physique AI
Happy New Year makers! 👋 Physique AI is a fitness training assistant that uses your phone's front camera to track movements and give instant voice feedback to help with your form and cheer you on. We decided to tackle this problem because as beginners, we kept craving feedback on our posture during our solo workouts. Having a personal trainer is invaluable but it's not feasible for many who can't afford it or regularly fall off the fitness wagon. Currently, the app: 💬 Gives voice feedback in English and Hindi (with more languages on the way) ⏱️ Counts reps as you do them 🛠️ Suggests actionable improvements to your posture 📣 Cheers you throughout your session 📈 Logs your progress and stores your metrics 🔒 Ensures privacy by tracking body movement entirely on-device Our goal is to make the personal fitness training experience accessible to everyone so we can help more people get confident in their fitness journey. The preview version is free and will always remain free. We hope you’ll try it out and let us know what you think. P.S — For our first 1000 users, we are offering 4 months of premium at no cost when we launch later this year :) Your feedback and requests are very welcome at hello@physique.ai and vignesh@physique.ai!
Great app for anyone looking to start working out at their own comfort with the assistance you need like posture correction and rep counting. If you have been working out since long but want to check if your posture is correct, this is the app! Super accurate! Looking forward to more workouts on Physique.ai Fantastic execution by team Physique.ai 👍🏻
@himanshu_sarda Thank you Himanshu! Highly appreciated.
Looks like I've found the perfect companion app for all my home workouts. Great work!
Real time form correction is something I really needed while working out. This app seems like the perfect workout companion.
@ravina_banz Thanks Ravina! :)
Wow, this is so good and easy to use! I like the fact that the accuracy shown in the video matches the actual workout accuracy. Looking forward to completing my new year resolution of being fit with Physique AI 😁 Thanks for making this and All the best guys!
@swati_modi Thank you! We hope you achieve your fitness goals with Physique AI. :)