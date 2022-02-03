Products
Home
→
Physical for Figma
Physical for Figma
View your design at 100% physical scale
🏷 Free
Design Tools
+ 1
Figma's 100% zoom level doesn't take into account the pixel density of the screens you're designing on, and for.
Preview and evaluate font and touch target sizes, right in Figma at exactly the size it will have on your target device.
Collect
Featured
1h ago