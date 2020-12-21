discussion
Josh Ades
MakerFounder, Phritz
Hi Product Hunt! I'm Josh, co-founder of Phritz. We've recently added a lot of new features to this app including: - health score - downloadable Personal Health Record (PHR) - prescription reminders - upgrades to the chatbot The aim of Phritz is to help people take better control of their health and healthcare. Phritz makes it easy for users to build an important PHR just through short chats about their health. PHRs add a lot of important, sometimes vital, information about your health. Based on what we learn about users, we offer to match them with care they may want or need -- everything is opt-in, so users are in full control. We built the bot from scratch in order to protect user information. Please reach out with any questions, feedback, or ideas. We're just getting rolling, so I'm hoping some smart people can break it!
