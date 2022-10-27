Products
Phraisely
Look up words by their description easily
Sometimes you can't remember or don't know what a "thingy" is called or can't find a synonym for it. You feel stuck 😱 [or even 🤬 - but please don't] Look up words by describing them in your own words. Or, simply, phraisely it (nicely).
Launched in
Productivity
,
Writing
,
Tech
by
Phraisely
About this launch
Phraisely
Look up words by their description. Easy.
Phraisely by
Phraisely
was hunted by
Enri
in
Productivity
,
Writing
,
Tech
. Made by
Enri
. Featured on October 27th, 2022.
Phraisely
is not rated yet. This is Phraisely's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#150
