PhotoZap
Effortlessly bulk-select and delete Google Photos
PhotoZap is a Chrome extension designed to help you automatically select and delete photos in Google Photos. You can fine-tune the delay, the number of images to select, and whether or not to automatically delete the selected images.
Launched in
Productivity
User Experience
GitHub
+1 by
About this launch
PhotoZap by
was hunted by
Robert Moore
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
GitHub
. Made by
Robert Moore
. Featured on August 27th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is PhotoZap's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
