    Effortlessly bulk-select and delete Google Photos

    PhotoZap is a Chrome extension designed to help you automatically select and delete photos in Google Photos. You can fine-tune the delay, the number of images to select, and whether or not to automatically delete the selected images.
    Productivity
    User Experience
    was hunted by
    Robert Moore
    in Productivity, User Experience, GitHub. Made by
    Robert Moore
    . Featured on August 27th, 2024.
