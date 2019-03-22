Powerful image editor for PC that uses AI to make photo retouching easy and fun. You'll love the intuitive interface, 1-click auto enhancement, the smart face editor and 150+ instant effects. Ready to make your shots awesome? Get started with your free trial!
Lesley KnightMaker@lesley · Product Manager at AMS Software
Hi Product Hunters! We've just launched PhotoWorks 6.0, and totally excited to hear your feedback! For this version, we've honed our image processing algorithms to make automatic photo enhancement even more precise, both for landscapes and portraits. We've also extended support for RAW files - now you can work with 450+ formats from different cameras. PhotoWorks is starting to go global - apart from the English interface, there's now French, German, Italian, and more on the way!
