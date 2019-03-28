Stash the photos which matter to you. PhotoStash will take care of storing your photos - whether it's from a company trip channel, event channel, or something else! Simply add the bot to Slack, invite it to your channel and it will upload your photos to the drive you specify.
Reviews
- Pros:
Easy to installCons:
None
Love it!
We always use to share photos of our office trips on Slack, so love this automation of pushing them to a central google driveAditi Phadke has used this product for one month.
- Pros:
Easy to install, very straightforwardCons:
Bit too much notification
Worth the time, makes picture sharing easy to search for !Tristan Le Guillou has used this product for one month.
