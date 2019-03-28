Log InSign up
Photostash

Automatically save your pictures from Slack to Gdrive

Stash the photos which matter to you. PhotoStash will take care of storing your photos - whether it's from a company trip channel, event channel, or something else! Simply add the bot to Slack, invite it to your channel and it will upload your photos to the drive you specify.
Aditi Phadke
Tristan Le Guillou
 
Helpful
    Pros: 

    Easy to install

    Cons: 

    None

    Love it!
    We always use to share photos of our office trips on Slack, so love this automation of pushing them to a central google drive

    Aditi Phadke has used this product for one month.
    Pros: 

    Easy to install, very straightforward

    Cons: 

    Bit too much notification

    Worth the time, makes picture sharing easy to search for !

    Tristan Le Guillou has used this product for one month.
