Photoshop for iPad

Adobe Photoshop is now on the iPad

The world’s best imaging and graphic design software is at the core of just about every creative project from photo editing and compositing to digital painting, animation, and graphic design, now on your iPad.
Adobe Photoshop finally arrives on the iPadAdobe Photoshop, the company's most anticipated app for the iPad, is finally here. The release follows an official announcement at Adobe's MAX event last year. To be clear, the company will likely officially announce its available later this week, but the app link is live on the App store.
Adobe Photoshop arrives on the iPadAdobe has released Photoshop for the iPad, after announcing that it would be bringing its popular professional photo-editing software to Apple's tablets officially last October. Adobe said that it would be launching the app in 2019, and it has made good on that schedule with the release today...
Discussion
