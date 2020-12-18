  1. Home
  2.  → PhotoRoom Android

PhotoRoom Android

Remove background & create pro photos

Android
Design Tools
Photography
+ 1
In one tap, remove the background and compose an image that will showcase a product or a model. PhotoRoom is an image editing app that lets you capture, edit, and mix images by editing objects.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Eliot Andres
Maker
Hello hunters 😸 After launching PhotoRoom on iOS a year ago, our users kept asking us for an Android version. Today, we're glad to announce that PhotoRoom is now available on Android. It features 1000+ templates, text editing and of course our "automagical" background removal technology. We worked hard on this version to make it the best app to create amazing images about your product and/or your service. People from around the world use PhotoRoom to showcase what they make, so we thought Product Hunt visitors would love it as well 🧡 For instance, PhotoRoom is used by a handmade jewelry creators, hairdressers, restaurants, clothing resellers, sneakerheads, designers... the list of use cases is very long. And if you don't have a product to show to the world yet, you can always use PhotoRoom to the cheesiest holiday card collages! Happy to answer questions about the product here or on Twitter!
Share
Enzo Avigo
product @intercom
I see photoroom, i upvote ⬆
Share
Robin Choy
I’ve been looking for this for a while for my online thrift store, thanks! I’m impressed with the efficiency!
Share
Arthur CoudouyCEO @ getchaos.app
It's amazing for product images but sending funny pics to friends works too ..!
Share