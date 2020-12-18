PhotoRoom Android

discussion
Eliot Andres
Maker
Hello hunters 😸 After launching PhotoRoom on iOS a year ago, our users kept asking us for an Android version. Today, we're glad to announce that PhotoRoom is now available on Android. It features 1000+ templates, text editing and of course our "automagical" background removal technology. We worked hard on this version to make it the best app to create amazing images about your product and/or your service. People from around the world use PhotoRoom to showcase what they make, so we thought Product Hunt visitors would love it as well 🧡 For instance, PhotoRoom is used by a handmade jewelry creators, hairdressers, restaurants, clothing resellers, sneakerheads, designers... the list of use cases is very long. And if you don't have a product to show to the world yet, you can always use PhotoRoom to the cheesiest holiday card collages! Happy to answer questions about the product here or on Twitter!
I see photoroom, i upvote ⬆
I’ve been looking for this for a while for my online thrift store, thanks! I’m impressed with the efficiency!
It's amazing for product images but sending funny pics to friends works too ..!