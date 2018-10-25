Photolemur 3.0

The world's first fully automated photo editor that makes all images great with the help of Artificial Intelligence.
The best user experience in my life. Extremely easy to useCons:
Photolemur is usually the first step in my photo editing workflow.
I edit the majority of photos with it, and then select some for further processing. With the new version, most of the photos look good to me!Juliana Chyzhova has used this product for one month.
Maximum easy to use!Cons:
Need more controls
Great app! Very simple and easy to use. AI does a great job with the sky and foliage enhancements! And this new feature with the face editing is awesome!Asia Kolisnichenko has used this product for one year.
Nazar BegenMaker@nazarpanchyshyn · CMO, Photolemur
Hi Producthunters! I'm Nazar from the Photolemur team. Thanks @chrismessina for hunting us! We are always happy to come back. 😺 First of all - we're here to get any product feedback you all have. WHAT'S PHOTOLEMUR 3 ABOUT? Photolemur is the world's first really fully automated photo editing solution for creating perfect photos powered by Artificial Intelligence and our proprietary photo editing technologies. It works on Mac and PC, automatically analyzes and perfects your images, and doesn't require any manual involvement. The new, 3d version of the app got HUGE improvements: - Now it can identify and automatically retouch faces. - Photolemur 3 can enlarge eyes (if you want). - We've added Styles. Now you can not only remove all the imperfections of the image, but also add one of our six styles that have been chosen by none-other than artificial intelligence. Try Apollo on your landscape shots, Fall on all your favorite leaf shots, and Spirited to instantly give your photos an artistic feel. Whatever you choose, rest assured that the end result will be brilliant. The graphic interface of the app itself is simple and intuitive. It already got he Red Dot Award 2018. We believe, that it's the easiest user interface for photo software in the world. Even kids, or .. dogs can do great photos with Photolemur.
Hug@infoastuces_fr · Student
Peter-Ross Cuthbert@peterrossc · Solutions Dev, Greenlight
Kamil Powałowski@kamilpowalowski · developer, maker, indie hacker
Ton@t55 · Mac'aholic
Ton@t55 · Mac'aholic
@chrismessina @nazarpanchyshyn Love the direction where Photolemur is heading. Versions 1 and 2 were great, but version 3 really sets a new standard. The addition of Styles is very nice, turning Photolemur into a standalone tool to optimise photos for different sorts of media.
Yuriy Krisarchuk@yuriy_krisarchuk · Product Manager at cloudmade.com
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
It's crazy how far consumer AI technology is coming! How does it understand if it's underexposed or highlights are blown?
Nazar BegenMaker@nazarpanchyshyn · CMO, Photolemur
@aaronoleary the technology is tuned to understand the image and to make it maximum balanced in terms of color, WB, exposure, etc. If the image is RAW - the tech will have more information. But with JPEGs it's still doing great job. Do you want to try?
Alex Wawl@alexwawl · Data Scientist | worfor.com
Congrats with launch 🙌 When you will need to hire any 👩💻Data Scientist, 🤖Machine Learning Engineers, 🤓Analytics, etc. ping me. We can post your job to https://worfor.com 🚀 Hope we can help you with hiring process 😉
Nazar BegenMaker@nazarpanchyshyn · CMO, Photolemur
Alex Wawl@alexwawl · Data Scientist | worfor.com
Pavlo Pedenko@pavlo_pedenko · Product Manager at Setapp.com
