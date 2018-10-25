Log InSign up
Photolemur 3.0

Even your dog can make great photos with Photolemur 3

The world's first fully automated photo editor that makes all images great with the help of Artificial Intelligence.

Reviews

    Juliana ChyzhovaMacphun
    The best user experience in my life. Extremely easy to use

    Nothing I can think of

    Photolemur is usually the first step in my photo editing workflow.

    I edit the majority of photos with it, and then select some for further processing. With the new version, most of the photos look good to me!

    Juliana Chyzhova has used this product for one month.
    Asia Kolisnichenko
    Maximum easy to use!

    Need more controls

    Great app! Very simple and easy to use. AI does a great job with the sky and foliage enhancements! And this new feature with the face editing is awesome!

    Asia Kolisnichenko has used this product for one year.
Chris Messina
Valeria Kryshchuk
Nazar Begen
Alex Tsepko
Dmitry Novikov
Alice Averina
Nazar BegenMaker@nazarpanchyshyn · CMO, Photolemur
Hi Producthunters! I’m Nazar from the Photolemur team. Thanks @chrismessina for hunting us! We are always happy to come back. 😺 First of all - we’re here to get any product feedback you all have. WHAT’S PHOTOLEMUR 3 ABOUT? Photolemur is the world’s first really fully automated photo editing solution for creating perfect photos powered by Artificial Intelligence and our proprietary photo editing technologies. It works on Mac and PC, automatically analyzes and perfects your images, and doesn’t require any manual involvement. The new, 3d version of the app got HUGE improvements: - Now it can identify and automatically retouch faces. - Photolemur 3 can enlarge eyes (if you want). - We've added Styles. Now you can not only remove all the imperfections of the image, but also add one of our six styles that have been chosen by none-other than artificial intelligence. Try Apollo on your landscape shots, Fall on all your favorite leaf shots, and Spirited to instantly give your photos an artistic feel. Whatever you choose, rest assured that the end result will be brilliant.  The graphic interface of the app itself is simple and intuitive. It already got he Red Dot Award 2018. We believe, that it's the easiest user interface for photo software in the world. Even kids, or .. dogs can do great photos with Photolemur. !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! The good news for early-birds! The first 15 wishers will get a free license for Photolemur app. Also, today all our hunters can get Photolemur 3 with 50% off, just say your “yes’ in comment!
Hug@infoastuces_fr · Student
@nazarpanchyshyn Free license ? Sign me up!
Peter-Ross Cuthbert@peterrossc · Solutions Dev, Greenlight
@nazarpanchyshyn Yes please!
Kamil Powałowski@kamilpowalowski · developer, maker, indie hacker
@nazarpanchyshyn sounds too good to be true. Yes, please.
Ton@t55 · Mac'aholic
@chrismessina @nazarpanchyshyn Love the direction where Photolemur is heading. Versions 1 and 2 were great, but version 3 really sets a new standard. The addition of Styles is very nice, turning Photolemur into a standalone tool to optimise photos for different sorts of media.
Yuriy Krisarchuk@yuriy_krisarchuk · Product Manager at cloudmade.com
Congrats, guys! U are the best!
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
It's crazy how far consumer AI technology is coming! How does it understand if it's underexposed or highlights are blown?
Nazar BegenMaker@nazarpanchyshyn · CMO, Photolemur
@aaronoleary the technology is tuned to understand the image and to make it maximum balanced in terms of color, WB, exposure, etc. If the image is RAW - the tech will have more information. But with JPEGs it's still doing great job. Do you want to try?
Alex Wawl@alexwawl · Data Scientist | worfor.com
Congrats with launch 🙌 When you will need to hire any 👩‍💻Data Scientist, 🤖Machine Learning Engineers, 🤓Analytics, etc. ping me. We can post your job to https://worfor.com 🚀 Hope we can help you with hiring process 😉
Nazar BegenMaker@nazarpanchyshyn · CMO, Photolemur
@alexwawl WOW. Thank you! @crazy_alex don't miss the opportunity
Alex Wawl@alexwawl · Data Scientist | worfor.com
@crazy_alex @nazarpanchyshyn You are welcome;)🙌
Pavlo Pedenko@pavlo_pedenko · Product Manager at Setapp.com
Go Photolemur!
