PhotoJoke

Image recognition & jokes finally combined into one app

Need a hilarious joke to tell your friend?
We’ve got you covered! Simply snap a picture of your lunch, the TV, your pets, etc. and the AI instantly generates a joke about it.
WARNING: Contains content which may cause spontaneous, uncontrollable laughter
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
SmilingSausage123
SmilingSausage123
Amazing concept, and it works really well!
