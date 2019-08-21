Deals
PhotoCopyThis
PhotoCopyThis
Copy and share text from an image within a few clicks
iPhone
PhotoCopyThis is a simple tool to help you copy text from an image.
- Using a photo from your albums, or taking a photo to copy the text
- Automatic language detection, supporting 60 languages
- Integrate with Siri shortcuts to help you quickly launch the app
