Ranked #19 for today
Photo Spells
AI-powered photo edition
Stats
Hey 👋 This product is a simple UI that allows anyone to edit their photos using AI. It is build on top of Stable Diffusion and Prompt2Prompt. Users who sign up on the next 24h will get 1 free credit! It's $5 per 20 credits after that.
Launched in
Photography
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Photo editing
by
Photo Spells
About this launch
Photo Spells
AI-powered photo edition
0
reviews
2
followers
Photo Spells by
Photo Spells
was hunted by
João Abrantes
in
Photography
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Photo editing
. Made by
João Abrantes
. Featured on December 28th, 2022.
Photo Spells
is not rated yet. This is Photo Spells's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
3
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#74
