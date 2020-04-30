Photo Scanner and Colorizer

Discussion
Özgür Şahin
Maker
Nowadays, we see many examples of B-W photo colorization on the internet. You don't need to know Photoshop anymore to colorize nostalgic photos. Just take a picture of your old photo with this iOS app. It automatically scans and crops the photo, corrects its' perspective. And in seconds, the colorized version of your photo is ready to share. Give your loved ones the gift of nostalgia and let your memories tell themselves.
Fantastic 👍
Works like as hell. Thanks.
