Photo Map

Let your photos tell the story

#1 Product of the DayToday
Photo Map is a brand new app that uses your photos to tell the story of the places you’ve visited. Your trip photos are found automatically and combined together on the map to create a beautiful composite of all the places you’ve been.
Cal Stephens
Cal Stephens
Maker
I first prototyped Photo Map at a hackathon in 2017, but just recently found time to turn it into a shippable product! Read more on my blog: https://calstephens.tech/blog/an...
Tareq Ismail
Tareq Ismail
Beautiful app! Congrats! ♥️ If you can make autogenerated movies of entire trips, with the map as the focus, this would take off for Instagram!
Yash Bhardwaj
Yash Bhardwaj
Is it available for every country? considering I live in India
