Cal Stephens
I first prototyped Photo Map at a hackathon in 2017, but just recently found time to turn it into a shippable product! Read more on my blog: https://calstephens.tech/blog/an...
Beautiful app! Congrats! ♥️ If you can make autogenerated movies of entire trips, with the map as the focus, this would take off for Instagram!
Is it available for every country? considering I live in India
