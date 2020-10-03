Photo Lab AI Artist

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Victor Sazhin
Maker
Hi, Product Hunters! Since creating Photo Lab many years ago we dreamed of empowering non-artists like myself with a tool that lets them create a real artwork from their photos. We made a first significant step this spring with our «AI cartoons» and today we finally release full-featured AI artist that draws vector portraits indistinguishable from hand-drawn art. It required dozens of man-years to draw the dataset and a few GPU-years to find and train the actual neural network. Over last weeks we improve it each day. Now we feel it is ready to be released, but we don’t stop improving. New styles and improvements will be coming weekly at least. Stay tooned! :)
Share
Upvote (2)
@victorsazhin I wish I could show you what I made. This is super cool! Also I thought photo lab was free?
UpvoteShare
@victorsazhin @sagar868 Hi Sagar, you can use Photo Lab for free, but it’s gonna be version with ads, watermarks and some content locked under the PRO badge.
UpvoteShare