Kevin Wild
I was just uploading a bunch of images to a Shopify store last night. I wish I would've known about this then.. would've saved me a couple hours at least.
@kevin_wild3 I've got to keep you in the know about all the new updates. So that never happens again :)
As a result of COVID-19, many merchants have no choice but to bring their offline merchandise and retail shops online. That means that, while transitioning from a POS system to Shopify, they are adding thousands of products to Shopify all at once. The problem is that most POS systems don’t incorporate images to represent these products—and we all know that product photos are an important element in driving online sales. We developed Photo Finish to help merchants transition from traditional brick-and-mortar stores to e-commerce at an exponentially accelerated pace. Robbie & I are both Shopify Experts so we teamed up to create Photo Finish as part of the Shopify App Challenge. If you have questions or want a demo please let us know. Our dream is to get this solution out to as many devs & merchants as possible because we know this will make your life easier. We hope you love it.
