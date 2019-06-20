Photo Creator 2.0
AI-based Photo Creator with face swap and background removal
So cool I can create the images I need for specific articles. The gallery has grown greatly and now I can add my own images to the editor.
Sometimes, face swapping results aren't applicable to the blog images. Yet, it's improving day by day and gives lots of laugh in the process
Diversity of photo content is a great help for creators of all kinds. Keep rocking, guys!Marina Yalanska has used this product for one month.
The amount of detail and manual work put into that project is just WOOOOW. You guys are awesome, keep up the good work!
none
These guys amaze me every time with the high quality and value the create with their projects.Valeri Potchekailov has used this product for one week.
Ivan
Here’s the deal: stock photos limit diversity. - Remember “Oh salad, you are so funny” meme? - Remember all that douchebag business people? - Why do the obese loose weight non-stop? - Why do all families hug each other like there’s no tomorrow? - Why do freelancers work at the beach? - Why do transgenders not have a life but fighting for their rights? We’ve built a free magic tool for creating photos. How? - It has thousands of masked models, objects, and 3D-rendered backgrounds. We actually shoot them, from castings and makeup to removing the price tags in Photoshop. - AI-powered face swap. Switch faces, make models smile, or look other way. - AI-powered background removal. Before, we masked 10 photos a day. Now, we process 250 photos an hour. Try it and share your creations in the comments. Let’s party: fun, prizes, free coke!
https://photos.icons8.com/creato... I didn't dare to use face swapping due to possible PETA repercussions. But I probably will, it's too painful not to.
Really nice job guys!
I tried: https://photos.icons8.com/creato...
