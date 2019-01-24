Photo Creator
Create realistic photos in minutes
#2 Product of the DayToday
Compose the models, objects, and backgrounds in one realistic photo. Export to a layered and masked PSD for final retouch.
Reviews
View all 4 reviews →
+6 reviews
- Pros:
I can create funny photos for blog articles and social media even without being a professional designer. For free!Cons:
haven't found yet
I've been using Moose photos for almost a year and that's a cool source of photo content, especially diverse shots of beautiful people. Now, ability to compose them by myself makes it top!Marina Yalanska has used this product for one day.
- Pros:
Very simple & intuitive UI
Creating graphics for social media is now easier than everCons:
I did not find any
Icons8 team did a great job and released solid product for those who are in need of photos from time to time. 💪🏻😍Stanislav Govorukhin has used this product for one day.
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
IvanMaker@visualpharm · Founder of Icons8
Hey, creators. Need photo content? I know how hard it is to find an image for your specific purpose. Stock photos look too generic, and a photo shoot is an even bigger pain in the ass. Casting, location scouting, retouching, etc. Oh and repeat this every time you want to change something. I thought, why not to mix the models, objects, and backgrounds into a single picture. Capturing 1k models, 1k objects, and 1k backgrounds will give us 1b combinations (instead of 4m for Shutterstock). So, we started our own studio. Last summer, I learned studio photography; we hired a crew of 10 people, from MUA to 3D, and started working. We published our experiments in this Moose Photos category https://photos.icons8.com/catego... Still, our photos were pre-fabricated. They felt generic; they didn’t tell your specific story. Sure, you can download the images, remove backgrounds with something like Remask (dirty AI tools are not precise enough), and compose them in Photoshop, but it’s painfully slow. Even our photoshop pros failed to produce more than 15 pictures a week. So, we masked the images and built a web tool for making composing quick. We call it Photo Creator (in contrast to a photo editor). Customizing the images is super easy. Combine models into teams or couples, change emotions, and of course–add cats. Remember that “now kiss” https://imgur.com/gallery/6bLWiqL guy? That could be you. Play with it, it’s fun. Make 10 images in 10 minutes, from office portraits to some absurd scenes with flying cats and sugar rush kids. Post your pictures here. We’ll give 5 paid Icons8 accounts for the images that are either 1) fun, 2) beautiful or 3) realistic. These accounts give you export to PSD (best feature) and all our icons, photos, and music.
Upvote (6)Share·
Anton Tarasov@anton_tarasov1
@visualpharm Really fun. And PSD generation option is unique!
Upvote Share·
Ekaterina Tarasova@ekaterina_tarasova
cool tool!:) you are doing great job, thanks, move on
Upvote (1)Share·