Send disappearing voice messages to friends.

PhoneTag is a new fun messaging service and social game that enables you to instantly send disappearing voice messages with funny voice filters including autotune to friends and family.
Hi Everybody - Really excited to launch my first product on Product Hunt. Have been a long time lurker / commenter and have learned a lot from the community. Hope some of you take the chance to try PhoneTag out and start a socially distant game of tag! With PhoneTag you can: - Send and receive disappearing voice messages (called "tags") to any of your contacts. - Record an outgoing greeting for your "machine" that friends will hear before leaving you a tag. - Apply one of nine different voice filters to your tags including an elf voice, slow-mo, autotune and more. Would love to hear any and all feedback, I built this app for fun and really just want to make it something people use and enjoy. Thanks, Evan
