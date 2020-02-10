Phone Call Translator
Hey Product Hunt, Lingvanex team is here! We are happy to represent you the Telephone Call Translator - a real-time voice translator, which was created to help in such situations as solving a question in a business trip, solving urgent business problems with foreigners and help in communicating with friends abroad. You can speak your native language when you call through the app. Your partner and you will hear the translation of both callers during the call, the original speech and translation will also be duplicated on the phone screen. **** BENEFITS **** - You can call worldwide in 30 popular languages and make calls to all devices (even landlines) - Details of the conversation are available only to you. We do not store conversation data - Much cheaper than roaming calls. A call costs from $0.18 USD per minute. We use VoIP - The whole dialogue is broadcast on the screen with text for better control **** HOW TO USE **** 1. Install this application on your iOS or Android device 2. Register and create application account 3. Select your language 4. Select the language of the person to whom you are calling 5. Enter the phone number with the country code 6. Make a call 7. Speak in turn as if on a walkie-talkie **** TEST OUR PRODUCT **** Log in the application account by this credential: Login: test@lingvanex.com Password: lingvanex NO ONE TO CALL? Call to us and share your good wishes. Phone: +375291254413 or +917384386728 (Please select a call translation into Russian) **** PRIVACY PROTECT **** Details of the conversation are available only for you. We do not store conversation data. Anyway, hope you like it and let us know if you have any ideas or suggestions, please send email to support@lingvanex.com or write comments below, our team will try to answer all your questions.
@lingvanex @siarhei_nekhaichyk This would have been helpful when I used to do sales call to Brazil in my first job. How do you avoid delays with the real time translation?
cool&useful idea, thanks
Whoa, that’s cool idea. And by the way, you got a pretty clean and tidy UI🧑🎨
Very nice I wish you good luck