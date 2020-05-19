Phoenix by Enki

Discussion
Kirill Makharinsky
Maker
The whole Enki team is excited to share the launch of Phoenix on Product Hunt! As a company, we combine remote experts with software to enable mentorship at scale. We built the award-winning Enki app, and spent the last 2 years building an efficient, remote 1:1 training experience. Given the impact of Covid-19, we felt that our platform could make a real difference to the tens of millions of people who lost their jobs recently. And so we designed a new product and experience with job-seekers in mind. Phoenix is designed to be the simplest way for anyone to build in-demand skills FAST. And it's 100% free for job-seekers until they start a job. If this speaks to you, we hope you'll apply to one of the courses now. Or, spread the word to those for whom this could make a real difference right now! I've written a blog post with more context and info on how Phoenix was born here: https://blog.enki.com/are-you-in...
