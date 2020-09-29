  1. Home
Phoenix 2

The best looking space shoot'em up

Phoenix 2 is the best looking shoot'em up! Enjoy the marvellous action and defeat waves of menacing Invaders in daily new missions.
Play Phoenix 2 in an iOS 14 App Clip. Just hit 'play' in the top banner of the site (requires Safari on iOS 14).
Apple's New "App Clips" Feature in iOS 14 Cleverly Used to Deliver a Frictionless Demo of 'Phoenix 2' Shoot 'em Up GameOne of the coolest new features of iOS 14 is something called App Clips, and if you're an Android user, you're probably already familiar with how it works.
Epic use of App Clips in iOS 14 to provide a freely playable demo version of the game!
