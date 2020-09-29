Deals
Phoenix 2
The best looking space shoot'em up
Phoenix 2 is the best looking shoot'em up! Enjoy the marvellous action and defeat waves of menacing Invaders in daily new missions.
Play Phoenix 2 in an iOS 14 App Clip. Just hit 'play' in the top banner of the site (requires Safari on iOS 14).
24 minutes ago
Apple's New "App Clips" Feature in iOS 14 Cleverly Used to Deliver a Frictionless Demo of 'Phoenix 2' Shoot 'em Up Game
One of the coolest new features of iOS 14 is something called App Clips, and if you're an Android user, you're probably already familiar with how it works.
iOS 14: 'Phoenix 2' Space Shooter Delivers Playable Demo via App Clips
One of the new features that arrived in iOS 14 is called App Clips. App Clips is described by Apple to be a "small part of your app" that can be available to users at just the right moment. App Clips focus on finishing one task quickly.
This game shows the great potential of App Clips in iOS 14
If you're running iOS 14, check out Firi Games' demo of Phoenix 2 by clicking here.
Chris Messina
Hunter
Mentor
#1 Product Hunter! 🏆 ko-fi.com/chris
Epic use of App Clips in iOS 14 to provide a freely playable demo version of the game!
