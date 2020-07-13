Introducing Phlywheel: The New DIY Marketing Platform for SMBs Who Need Agency Expertise at Fraction of the Price

"When people ask if you should build an in-house team or hire an agency, my answer has always been both! For small and medium-sized businesses, with Phlywheel, now you can," said Phlywheel CEO and co-founder Tara Hunt. "We offer members cost-effective access to the experts. It's human expertise with algorithms and at scale.