Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Tara Hunt
Maker
Pro
🎉🎉🎉 I can't believe launch day is here! Just over a year ago, our team sat down to solve a big issue we'd been struggling with: How to scale our services so that we could help more small businesses. Through months of research, testing, and interviews, we worked through the pitfalls of the current options for small businesses (usually some sort of automation tool one-size-fits-nobody package). Being a small business ourselves, we knew what we had to put together needed to answer the big "OMG, where do I begin?!" questions all the way to the specific "How to I optimize this part of my plan?" questions. Not to mention that digital marketing is a bevy of disciplines to cover! We have lots of expertise in our team, but even we need to learn! So, we came up with our unique blend of community, content, and coaching and have created a network that includes: 🦉 a growing Knowledge Center (that includes hundreds of proprietary templates, frameworks, research studies, etc we use with real clients, along with lots of vetted links and resources) 👩🏫 deep-dive on-demand Masterclasses with hands-on workbooks. 🍎 daily microlearning and ongoing programming through monthly themes on various marketing disciplines 🍯 weekly group planning jams to work through issues in real-time 🧙 a regular stream of guest experts and live events 💞 a safe and supportive community where you can get real-time help and guidance 🤯 and more... We just completed a 5-week beta program to test our proof of concept and we're pretty happy with early results. I'm super proud of this team (yeah...we have a thing for the 90's!) and I look forward to everyone meeting them on Phlywheel.💞
Upvote (10)Share
Maker
I couldn't have asked for a more amazing, talented team to work with. Let's go!
I live on a steady diet of marketing advice and education. No book, podcast, webinar, or Medium post can replace the next-level empowerment I'm getting as a member of Phlywheel. This is it. This is the missing ingredient I've been looking for, and I'm so grateful to be a part of it.
Maker
Pro
@mspseudolus This is the BEST feedback we could ever get! Thank you for being part of this!
Upvote (7)Share
Maker
@mspseudolus Hi Kirsten! Lovely to hear about your diet, and even lovelier to hear about your positive experiences with Phlywheel! What's been your favorite part so far?
Upvote (7)Share
Maker
@mspseudolus @zachary_green2 A diet of marketing advice and education sounds healthy to me!
Upvote (6)Share
@zachary_green2 The Masterclass :-) It's the first time in a while that I've learned things I hadn't heard somewhere else already.
Upvote (4)Share
Maker
@mspseudolus niceee, that was the digital marketing masterclass right? i was surprised we let some of those secrets out
Upvote (3)Share
I've been a part of that beta test crew for the last several weeks and I can say that this is one of _the best_ teams to learn marketing from. The detail and production value on their videos is incredible (far better than a lot of what's out there) and the knowledge center is expansive. Instead of the usual, regurgitated marketing tips, you'll be learning the fundamentals rooted in effective research and really understanding your audience, and then how to leverage those insights in modern marketing arenas. Congrats on the launch, Team Phlywheel!
Maker
Pro
@alexhillman THANK YOU SO MUCH! This means a LOT coming from you, sir!
Upvote (4)Share
Maker
SO PROUD to have been a part of this!!!
Upvote (9)Share