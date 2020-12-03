discussion
Hi PH, and thank you @chrismessina! We’re Steve and Carmine from Phiona. 👋 Phiona is a no-code data automation tool, with the goal to enable busy, non-technical professionals to create powerful data transformation workflows without having to learn SQL or Python. In our previous roles, we were frustrated at the amount of time it took to access data, manipulate it, and either create reports or sync with other systems. There’s a reason that the business world still relies on IT data dumps to spreadsheets, painstakingly manual data cleaning, and legacy macro scripts- there are few cost-effective ways for professionals to automate repetitive data tasks in the same way a developer can. With Phiona, you can build blueprints that extract and transform data from local files, online spreadsheets, and databases, and we plan to support syncing information directly to and from applications and APIs shortly. A couple of unique features- we automatically identify potential cleaning issues so that you’re spending more time fixing issues rather than finding them, and any dataset you connect to Phiona can be exposed as a private API, so you can share data with others without sharing your DB credentials or exposing proprietary transformation logic. And of course, you can automate workflows on a schedule or invoke them via webhook! Our early customers are using us to connect multiple individual classroom datasets to one global Google Sheet, migrate data nightly from Airtable to databases, and automate product utilization dashboard refreshes- we hope to see more innovative uses from folks in the future. Would love to hear what you all think- happy to answer any questions in the comments! 💰 PS: For the PH community, we’re offering a lifetime 25% off for the first 50 folks to sign up- use PHEARLYADOPTER when you upgrade your plan!
