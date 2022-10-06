Products
Home
→
Product
→
Philotes
Philotes
Donut bot for Discord
Get randomly matched for 1-on-1 chats with members in your Discord community. The Philotes Bot helps strengthen your community in Discord by automatically pairing users and generating private chats for you.
Messaging
Tech
Community
Philotes
About this launch
Philotes
Donut Bot for Discord
Philotes by
Philotes
Yuma Tanaka
Messaging
Tech
Community
Yuma Tanaka
Jan Rüttinger
Featured on October 7th, 2022.
Philotes
is not rated yet. This is Philotes's first launch.
