Home
→
Product
→
Philips Sleep Headphones
Philips Sleep Headphones
Start your journey to better sleep
Visit
Payment Required
Stats
Get your best sleep yet with the wireless sleep buds that help you fall asleep and stay asleep! Biosensors gently fade the audio as you drift off, and noise is masked as you slumber. Relax to specialist sleep sounds or your own playlists.
Launched in
Music
Hardware
by
About this launch
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
Philips Sleep Headphones by
was hunted by
Connor Jewiss
in
Music
,
Hardware
. Featured on January 9th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Philips Sleep Headphones's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#27
Week rank
#54
