Phi-4 Reasoning
Big reasoning power, small models
Small open-weight models (3.8B/14B) delivering powerful reasoning for math/science/code, rivaling larger LLMs. Available on Azure AI Foundry & HF.
Free
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
Development
Big Reasoning Power, Small Models
Phi-4 Reasoning by
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
Development
. Featured on May 3rd, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Phi-4 Reasoning's first launch.