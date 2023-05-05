Products
This is the latest launch from Phantom
See Phantom’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Phantom Multichain
Phantom Multichain

The friendly multichain wallet

Free
Embed
Trade NFTs, manage assets, and connect to your favorite apps — now on Solana, Ethereum, and Polygon.
Launched in
Crypto
Web3
NFT
 by
Phantom
About this launch
A friendly multichain wallet built for DeFi & NFTs
31reviews
36
followers
Phantom Multichain by
was hunted by
Sam Novick
in Crypto, Web3, NFT. Made by
Sam Novick
,
Brandon Millman
,
Francesco Agosti
and
Chris Kalani
. Featured on May 6th, 2023.
is rated 4.2/5 by 31 users. It first launched on September 6th, 2021.
Upvotes
21
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-