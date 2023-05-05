Products
This is the latest launch from Phantom
See Phantom’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Phantom Multichain
Phantom Multichain
The friendly multichain wallet
Trade NFTs, manage assets, and connect to your favorite apps — now on Solana, Ethereum, and Polygon.
Launched in
Crypto
Web3
NFT
by
Phantom
Phantom
A friendly multichain wallet built for DeFi & NFTs
Phantom Multichain by
Phantom
was hunted by
Sam Novick
in
Crypto
,
Web3
,
NFT
. Made by
Sam Novick
,
Brandon Millman
,
Francesco Agosti
and
Chris Kalani
. Featured on May 6th, 2023.
Phantom
is rated
4.2/5 ★
by 31 users. It first launched on September 6th, 2021.
