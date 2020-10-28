Phantom Analyzer

Cross-site tracking scripts are just as scary as any 👻 ghoul or 🧛♀️ vampire.
That’s why Fathom Analytics has created a fun and simple website scanner to let folks know what tracking pixels are being used on any website you are curious about.
Paul Jarvis
Maker
Cofounder, Fathom Analytics
Hey all, @thejackellis and I are stoked to launch this fun but relevant website scanner today (just in time for Halloween 🎃). Check it out and make sure to share results on Twitter for your chance to win 2 years of Fathom's 100k plan for free and a limited edition (1 of 1) scary cat hoodie.
