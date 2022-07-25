Products
Home
→
Product
→
Phantasia Sports
Phantasia Sports
The future of fantasy sports
Visit
Free
Phantasia offers daily and season long fantasy sports contests all securely stored on the blockchain. Create or join in seconds, then get paid instantly when you win. All for zero fees!
Launched in
Football
,
Tech
,
Web3
by
Phantasia Sports
About this launch
Phantasia Sports
The Future Of Fantasy Sports
11
followers
Phantasia Sports by
Phantasia Sports
was hunted by
Daniel Phantasia
in
Football
,
Tech
,
Web3
. Made by
Daniel Phantasia
and
Jake Montgomery
. Featured on July 25th, 2022.
Phantasia Sports
is not rated yet. This is Phantasia Sports's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
3
Daily rank
#22
Weekly rank
#23
