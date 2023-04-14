Products
Phanatik
An elegant blog theme built with Astro, Tailwind CSS & MDX
A fun blog theme for anyone looking to own a clean, elegant, classy and fully-functional blog built with Astro, Tailwind CSS, & MDX.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
by
Phanatik
About this launch
0
reviews
12
followers
Follow for updates
was hunted by
Michael Andreuzza
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Michael Andreuzza
. Featured on April 16th, 2023.
Upvotes
12
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
